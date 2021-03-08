Sei Investments Co. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $75.40 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,560 shares of company stock worth $3,624,422. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

