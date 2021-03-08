Sei Investments Co. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Meritor worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritor by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Meritor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Meritor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,234 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

