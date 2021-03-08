Sei Investments Co. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,780 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

TriNet Group stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $33,963.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,678 shares of company stock worth $10,182,659. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.