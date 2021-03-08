Sei Investments Co. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

NYSE NEP opened at $69.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

