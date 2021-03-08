Sei Investments Co. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,764 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Ultra Clean worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after purchasing an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

