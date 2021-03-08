Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $20.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

