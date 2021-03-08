Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,544 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in UBS Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 276,899 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 857,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,725,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 699,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

