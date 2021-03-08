Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 42.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

Shares of HCM opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have commented on HCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.