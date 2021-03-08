Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Onto Innovation worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $217,087,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $40,401,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $60,164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $34,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $699,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,101 shares of company stock worth $12,525,106. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -294.74 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

