Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.72 Million in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of NETGEAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $60,261.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $856,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,513. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

