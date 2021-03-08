Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.74 Million in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth $78,000. WS Management Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

SC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

