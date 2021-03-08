Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.90 Million in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $62.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

