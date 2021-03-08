Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Matson worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $235,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $73.67 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

