Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,414,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 438,380 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,057.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.