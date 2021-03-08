Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 6,731.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Olin by 41.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Olin by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

OLN stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $33.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

