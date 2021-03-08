Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of NETGEAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after acquiring an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 310,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $60,261.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,833 shares of company stock worth $6,793,513. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

