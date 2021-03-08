Sei Investments Co. Purchases 17,681 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CCU opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

