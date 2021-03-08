Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Glaukos worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $85.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

