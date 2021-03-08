Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Kennametal worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after acquiring an additional 127,878 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

KMT opened at $39.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.46, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.