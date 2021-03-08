Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 84.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.52.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $246,547.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

