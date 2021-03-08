Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 232,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 35,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

CDLX stock opened at $128.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.89.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $229,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,883,409.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $132,783.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

