Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.