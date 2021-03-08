Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,253 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Capstead Mortgage worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capstead Mortgage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,960,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,320,000 after purchasing an additional 158,197 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 387,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMO opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

