Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,820 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 29.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 187.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND stock opened at $138.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.20.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $5,650,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

