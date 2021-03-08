Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,518 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Matson worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

MATX stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

