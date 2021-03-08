Sei Investments Co. Sells 158,917 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in América Móvil by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,205 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in América Móvil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,487,000 after acquiring an additional 315,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in América Móvil by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 234,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in América Móvil by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 222,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

A number of research firms have commented on AMX. UBS Group began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

