Sei Investments Co. Sells 23,830 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.