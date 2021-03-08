Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,670 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Calix worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE:CALX opened at $38.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 278.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

