Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,992 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $74.00 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

