Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,533 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $96.93.

