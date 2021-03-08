Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,116 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

