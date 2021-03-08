Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,116 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

