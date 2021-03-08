Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,689 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $27.37.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

