Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,236 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TEGNA by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

