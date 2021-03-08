Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,256 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,139 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of MPC opened at $57.32 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

