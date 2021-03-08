Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after buying an additional 201,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 97,087 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 251,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.4693 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.