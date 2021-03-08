Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,236 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after buying an additional 1,486,312 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $14,266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 792,917 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 771,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,414,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSIG opened at $19.29 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

