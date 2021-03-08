Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,454,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,870,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after buying an additional 829,558 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 42.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after buying an additional 389,264 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.95.

Owens Corning stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

