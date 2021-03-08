Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.68% of Select Energy Services worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 482,940 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

