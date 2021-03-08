Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect Select Interior Concepts to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $8.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

SIC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.