Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson Sells 1,454 Shares

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.54. 326,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

