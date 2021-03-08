SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 6.5%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.77. 4,793,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 2,245,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,448,902.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $321,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,277,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,942,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 995,383 shares of company stock worth $27,245,404 in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SelectQuote by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

