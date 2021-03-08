SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 6.5%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.77. 4,793,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 2,245,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.
In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,448,902.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $321,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,277,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,942,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 995,383 shares of company stock worth $27,245,404 in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SelectQuote by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in SelectQuote by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Featured Article: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.