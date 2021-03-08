Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $29.48 million and $4.68 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

