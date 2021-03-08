Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.70

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 1254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $525.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 323.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 106.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

