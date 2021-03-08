Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Buys $110,000.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76.

SNSE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 202,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,900. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNSE shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

