Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNSE. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,311. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer purchased 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

