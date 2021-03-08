Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Senseonics in a report issued on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Senseonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

SENS stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

