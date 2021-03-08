Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0012 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $244,987.35 and $55,502.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00796059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.