Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0163 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $32.66 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

