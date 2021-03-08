Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $42.17 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $42.17 million and $12.55 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

